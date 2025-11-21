Sign up
Photo 4142
It's no good me trying to look sophisticated....
I'm an old barrow boy from the east end of London. The closest I get to sophisticated is slipping an E flat minor 6 add 9 chord into a sea shanty. 😁
Kitty is the sophisticated one, she puts amaretto in her coffee and squishes peas on the back of her fork. She went to finishing school dontcha know. 😄
I'm just her bit of rough. 🤣
@fiveplustwo
theme - Sophisticated
@SwillinBillyFlynn
@CuteKitty
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
coffee
,
kitty
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-sophisticated
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha......and your point is ?????
November 21st, 2025
