It's no good me trying to look sophisticated.... by fiveplustwo
Photo 4142

It's no good me trying to look sophisticated....

I'm an old barrow boy from the east end of London. The closest I get to sophisticated is slipping an E flat minor 6 add 9 chord into a sea shanty. 😁

Kitty is the sophisticated one, she puts amaretto in her coffee and squishes peas on the back of her fork. She went to finishing school dontcha know. 😄

I'm just her bit of rough. 🤣

@fiveplustwo theme - Sophisticated

@SwillinBillyFlynn

@CuteKitty
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Kitty Hawke ace
haha......and your point is ?????
November 21st, 2025  
