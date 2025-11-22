Previous
Sophisticated Pleasures by fiveplustwo
Photo 4142

Sophisticated Pleasures

As Oscar Wilde said "I have the simplest tastes. I am always satisfied with the best."
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Love the colours
November 21st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Lovely interpretation
November 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glenmorangie.....now you're talking!
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact