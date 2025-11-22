Sign up
Previous
Photo 4142
Sophisticated Pleasures
As Oscar Wilde said "I have the simplest tastes. I am always satisfied with the best."
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
3
0
Tags
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-sophisticated
Annie D
ace
Love the colours
November 21st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Lovely interpretation
November 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glenmorangie.....now you're talking!
November 21st, 2025
