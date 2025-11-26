Sign up
Photo 4146
Enough Blue Sky to make a Dutchman's Britches
An old-fashioned phrase, but still used nautically. A patch of blue sky in the clouds can signify fair weather to come.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
1
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
4186
photos
112
followers
22
following
1135% complete
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
25th November 2025 1:31pm
Tags
amsterdam
,
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-stupidthingswesay
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
That’s a saying I’ve never heard. Nice to see some blue sky
November 25th, 2025
