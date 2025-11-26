Previous
Enough Blue Sky to make a Dutchman's Britches by fiveplustwo
Enough Blue Sky to make a Dutchman's Britches

An old-fashioned phrase, but still used nautically. A patch of blue sky in the clouds can signify fair weather to come.
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That’s a saying I’ve never heard. Nice to see some blue sky
November 25th, 2025  
