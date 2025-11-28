Sign up
Photo 4148
Some people try to tell me.....
That we are not allowed to say "Happy Christmas" anymore, because it upsets the Muslims.................
But. I think they are confusing "not being allowed to say things" with people not wanting to listen to any more of their racist bullshit.
I must confess, that I always say Happy holidays...... but only because I know, it really pisses off the racists. 🤣
@fiveplustwo
theme - Stupid things we say
@SwillinBillyFlynn
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4188
photos
112
followers
22
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
28th November 2025 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-stupidthingswesay
JackieR
ace
Our local Christmas tree is now a Friendship Tree. Really pisses me off!
November 28th, 2025
