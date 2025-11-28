Previous
Some people try to tell me.....

That we are not allowed to say "Happy Christmas" anymore, because it upsets the Muslims.................

But. I think they are confusing "not being allowed to say things" with people not wanting to listen to any more of their racist bullshit.

I must confess, that I always say Happy holidays...... but only because I know, it really pisses off the racists. 🤣

Our local Christmas tree is now a Friendship Tree. Really pisses me off!
November 28th, 2025  
