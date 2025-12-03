Previous
Posing as Mrs Whittaker by fiveplustwo
Photo 4150

Posing as Mrs Whittaker

Why am I wearing a silly scarf? I'm 'starring' in a film and the director took photos of the cast, and I liked this one of me, so why not use it???

I'm learning about film making, and by being in a film, sourcing props, finding locations, oh and learning lines, is a great way to learn.

The mature group I'm in at college has a great web master who made us a fab website and we're even on Insta!!
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact