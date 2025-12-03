Sign up
Photo 4150
Posing as Mrs Whittaker
Why am I wearing a silly scarf? I'm 'starring' in a film and the director took photos of the cast, and I liked this one of me, so why not use it???
I'm learning about film making, and by being in a film, sourcing props, finding locations, oh and learning lines, is a great way to learn.
The mature group I'm in at college has a great web master who made us a fab
website
and we're even on Insta!!
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
