Photo 4158
Decisions, decisions.....
As I get older, (69 next week) and my hair gets thinner. I suppose I may have to consider a wig, to try to preserve my fading rock star looks...........
So which do you prefer, the blonde or the red?........ Or maybe I should just go for a hat instead. 😄
@fiveplustwo
theme - So fake
@SwillinBillyFlynn
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
portrait
,
hair
,
wig
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-sofake
