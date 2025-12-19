Previous
Back in the summer by fiveplustwo
Photo 4165

Back in the summer

That climb nearly killed us. We had a friend at the bottom to press the shutter button, as my remote doesn't have that sort of range.

Which is a question I often ponder, If you set up a shot and get someone else to press the shutter button, does it still count as a selfie? 😁

@fiveplustwo theme - landscape

@SwillinBillyFlynn
@CuteKitty
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
