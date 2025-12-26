Sign up
Photo 4172
It's the stickies thing I could find
As sticks go, this one is very sticky.
@fiveplustwo
theme - sticky
@SwillinBillyFlynn
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
2
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
7
2
365
Canon EOS 850D
28th December 2025 3:57pm
portrait
stick
sticky
selfie
fiveplustwo-sticky
Susan Wakely
ace
Nothing more sticky than a stick.
December 28th, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
most excellent choice!
December 28th, 2025
