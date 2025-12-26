Previous
It's the stickies thing I could find by fiveplustwo
Photo 4172

It's the stickies thing I could find

As sticks go, this one is very sticky.

@fiveplustwo theme - sticky

@SwillinBillyFlynn
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Susan Wakely ace
Nothing more sticky than a stick.
December 28th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
most excellent choice!
December 28th, 2025  
