Previous
Photo 4182
Ready for my Closeup Mr DeMille
I'm an extra in a 1920's scene in a film we're making at college.
Feeling enthusiastic about it as I can still fit into the frock I bought.
Happy New Year to all of you. X
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Don’t you look fabulous!
December 31st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Party on! Happy New Year 🥳
December 31st, 2025
Anne
ace
You look amazing! Have fun
December 31st, 2025
