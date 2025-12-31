Previous
Ready for my Closeup Mr DeMille by fiveplustwo
Photo 4182

Ready for my Closeup Mr DeMille

I'm an extra in a 1920's scene in a film we're making at college.
Feeling enthusiastic about it as I can still fit into the frock I bought.

Happy New Year to all of you. X
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Don’t you look fabulous!
December 31st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Party on! Happy New Year 🥳
December 31st, 2025  
Anne ace
You look amazing! Have fun
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact