Photo 4183
Enthusiastically indulging in my reading habit
This Christmas I received five new books to get my teeth into and I am loving them.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4224
photos
112
followers
22
following
1146% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st January 2026 7:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-enthusiastic
