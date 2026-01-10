Previous
Smoke filled room after explosion by fiveplustwo
Photo 4191

Smoke filled room after explosion

Not much inspiration this week.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
JackieR ace
That's inspired!!!
January 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
I love your thinking.
January 10th, 2026  
