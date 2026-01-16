Previous
The Daily Grind by fiveplustwo
Photo 4197

The Daily Grind

I use these grinders all the time to grind (From right to left)

1. Peppercorns
2. Coffee Beans
3 Spices
4 The bones of my enemies ☠️🦴😁

And before you ask, no I don't have an account on Grindr. 😄

@fiveplustwo theme - grind

@SwillinBillyFlynn

16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1150% complete

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha.....love them all ............Oh wait.....maybe not the actual bones.....:)
January 16th, 2026  
