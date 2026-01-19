Previous
i've always wanted to be taller... by fiveplustwo
i've always wanted to be taller...

according to the AIs of the interwebs, if your spirit animal is a giraffe it means something about elevated perspective and aspiration... and apparently... "inner calm"... so... yeah... no... not me...

theme: spirit animal
Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
