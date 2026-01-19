Sign up
Previous
Photo 4199
i've always wanted to be taller...
according to the AIs of the interwebs, if your spirit animal is a giraffe it means something about elevated perspective and aspiration... and apparently... "inner calm"... so... yeah... no... not me...
theme: spirit animal
@northy
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
0
0
ace
Tags
fiveplustwo-northy
,
fiveplustwo-spriritanimal
