Spirit Owl by fiveplustwo
Spirit Owl

I have always had an empathetic relationship with owls so when I did one of those online "What s your Spirit Animal" tests I was somewhat amazed when mine came up as an owl!
23rd January

fiveplustwo
Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week
