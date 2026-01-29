Previous
To me, being proud of my nationality is like being proud of my height or skin colour, or being human... It's a matter of chance.
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Susan Wakely ace
Haha I love your facial expression.
February 10th, 2026  
Sid ace
I agree with your sentiments, too much trouble and strife through xenophobia...
February 10th, 2026  
moni kozi
@sidpixel true! Nationality is just a trouble-making label...
February 10th, 2026  
