Photo 4211
The trap
To me, being proud of my nationality is like being proud of my height or skin colour, or being human... It's a matter of chance.
@monikozi
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
3
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
4262
photos
112
followers
22
following
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
10th February 2026 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
fiveplustwo-national
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha I love your facial expression.
February 10th, 2026
Sid
ace
I agree with your sentiments, too much trouble and strife through xenophobia...
February 10th, 2026
moni kozi
@sidpixel
true! Nationality is just a trouble-making label...
February 10th, 2026
