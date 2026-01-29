Previous
National Dragon by fiveplustwo
A tribute to my Welsh Daughter-in-Law and Grandson who, like most Welsh folk, are very proud of their country and in particular their Rugby heritage.
Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Lynda Parker ace
A beautiful country to visit. I've been there, and as an Australian, would love to return to it.
January 29th, 2026  
