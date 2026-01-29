Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4210
National Dragon
A tribute to my Welsh Daughter-in-Law and Grandson who, like most Welsh folk, are very proud of their country and in particular their Rugby heritage.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4251
photos
112
followers
22
following
1153% complete
View this month »
4203
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
29th January 2026 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
dragon
,
wales
,
@allsop
,
fiveplustwo-national
Lynda Parker
ace
A beautiful country to visit. I've been there, and as an Australian, would love to return to it.
January 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close