Photo 4213
Preparation
Cutting a tomato.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
4255
photos
112
followers
22
following
1154% complete
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th February 2026 5:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
scw26
,
fiveplustwo-cutting
summerfield
ace
that's odd: your photo faces the other way in the thumbnail and in my home feed. odd. really odd!
February 4th, 2026
