A Fruity Rosé by fiveplustwo
Photo 4233

A Fruity Rosé

We paired different nougats with 5 different wines. Rosé paired nicely with Wild Berry and Macadamia!
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
