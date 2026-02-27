Previous
When it comes to wine...... by fiveplustwo
When it comes to wine......

I like them red and fruity. And I must say Tesco's Fruity red wine box is surprisingly good.

It is so fruity, I count it as one of my five a day. 🍷😁

@fiveplustwo theme - fruity

@SwillinBillyFlynn
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Kitty Hawke ace
Their 'Zesty White' is very good too......lots of grapes in there........not that I am drinking very much atm !
March 1st, 2026  
