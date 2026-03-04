Previous
Reading my Library Book by fiveplustwo
Reading my Library Book

It's my road atlas, my bank cards, my radio, my alarm clock, my newspaper, my encyclopedia, my quizzing games, my bus timetables, my rail card, my address book, my emergency contacts, my student art pass, my weather forecasts, my car parking, my supermarket loyalty, my tide tables, my distance walked, my emails, my video-calls, my calendar, my note maker, my Aussie visa, my tickets holder, my camera, my editing suites, my where am I? locator, my links to photograph sites, my calculator and today my library book. Oh it makes 'phone calls too.

Let me know if I've forgotten anything!
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Five plus Two

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Your calculator
March 6th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Haha yes, I’d definitely struggle without mine now, though I do still prefer an actual book
March 6th, 2026  
Five plus Two ace
@kjarn added!!
@tinley23 me too. I'm thousands of miles from home and have downloaded a book club book to read and due to the conflict, and subsequent delay in getting home, have had to renew the real one i brought out with me
March 6th, 2026  
