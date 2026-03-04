Reading my Library Book

It's my road atlas, my bank cards, my radio, my alarm clock, my newspaper, my encyclopedia, my quizzing games, my bus timetables, my rail card, my address book, my emergency contacts, my student art pass, my weather forecasts, my car parking, my supermarket loyalty, my tide tables, my distance walked, my emails, my video-calls, my calendar, my note maker, my Aussie visa, my tickets holder, my camera, my editing suites, my where am I? locator, my links to photograph sites, my calculator and today my library book. Oh it makes 'phone calls too.
@tinley23 me too. I'm thousands of miles from home and have downloaded a book club book to read and due to the conflict, and subsequent delay in getting home, have had to renew the real one i brought out with me