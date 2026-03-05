As some of you know, I do not own a mobile phone. This is a personal choice. I much prefer an Aldiss lamp..... or a message in a bottle....... or if pushed, a tin can and a bit of string.
I have a land line with an answerphone on it and a Facebook account, which I check in on most days. But when we are out, we are OUT!.
I feel certain that the world can survive a few hours now and then, without my constant assistance or supervision, and I have much better things to do with my time other than constantly texting and doom scrolling.
I'm not a Luddite really, I enjoy modern technology and some of the software I use in my recording studio is very complex and I really love playing with it. I also enjoy using all sorts of photographic software, but I feel technology should be there for my benefit, not the benefit of all the advertisers and scammers, who seem to want to flood my world with utter bollox, tosh and piffle.
Kitty has a mobile phone but she doesn't give out the number to anyone other than very close friends and family. It is there for our convenience, not the convenience of the world at large.
And yes, as you can see, Kitty now has her funky new wig. I think it rather fetching myself, and it will do her rather nicely until her real hair grows back. 😁