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Who will win? by fiveplustwo
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Who will win?

The tectonic plates in the Atlantic move apart at the same pace as your big toenail grows. Since my pedicure that's about 5mm in 6 weeks!
I'm also in a race with my friend as to who will keep her toenail polish on the longest! Think I'm winning
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Five plus Two

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@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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