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Photo 4250
The only way to win the rat race.........
Is to not take part.......😁
I gave up on the rat race about 30 years ago, and never looked back
Working for yourself is so much better, you will never have a more demanding boss than yourself, but it is much more rewarding, and so much more fulfilling.
The other big advantage is that, all the fruits of your labours go into your pocket and not the pockets of greedy shareholders and your CEO's ridiculous bonuses.
@fiveplustwo
theme - Race
@SwillinBillyFlynn
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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