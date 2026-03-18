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I Slipped,Slopped, Slapped and Sat! by fiveplustwo
Photo 4253

I Slipped,Slopped, Slapped and Sat!

I slipped on a top, slopped on sun factor and slapped on a hat. It would be better if I wasn't actually sitting out in the heat of the day.

Our last day in Australia. I would send Mr Trump the bill for our extended stay but we've had a ball!

Met up with 2 365ers and met a cousin who didn't know I existed!!
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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