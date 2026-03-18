I Slipped,Slopped, Slapped and Sat!

I slipped on a top, slopped on sun factor and slapped on a hat. It would be better if I wasn't actually sitting out in the heat of the day.



Our last day in Australia. I would send Mr Trump the bill for our extended stay but we've had a ball!



Met up with 2 365ers and met a cousin who didn't know I existed!!