Decluttering...... could do better......

I read that book about decluttering.......and I held each object and considered it, thinking does this bring me joy? and to be honest it all did.
I can only conclude, that people who successfully declutter their home, must fill their houses with loads of boring crap that they don't actually like...... how sad........... I fill my house with things I love and things that bring me joy. A much better plan I feel.
I know some people who's houses are all clean lines and neutral colours, (Magnolia is my least favourite colour, makes feel a bit queasy to be honest.) nothing on the walls, no ornaments. They look like slightly bilious show homes..... and I think to myself, what dull dreary lives they must live. Oh well each to his/her own.😄