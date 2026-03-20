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Decluttering...... could do better...... by fiveplustwo
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Decluttering...... could do better......

I read that book about decluttering.......and I held each object and considered it, thinking does this bring me joy? and to be honest it all did.

I can only conclude, that people who successfully declutter their home, must fill their houses with loads of boring crap that they don't actually like...... how sad........... I fill my house with things I love and things that bring me joy. A much better plan I feel.

I know some people who's houses are all clean lines and neutral colours, (Magnolia is my least favourite colour, makes feel a bit queasy to be honest.) nothing on the walls, no ornaments. They look like slightly bilious show homes..... and I think to myself, what dull dreary lives they must live. Oh well each to his/her own.😄

@fiveplustwo theme - Could do better

@SwillinBillyFlynn
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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JackieR ace
Now throw away that book!!?
March 27th, 2026  
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