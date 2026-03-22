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Photo 4256
old sooc
could do better...been using old shots to use for my posts. Makes it easy when you have 10 year's worth to scroll through
Must pick the camera up and share new stuff
@wenbow
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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Photo Details
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3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 1200D
Taken
1st February 2018 3:39pm
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