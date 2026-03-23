"This is what you asked for, heavy is the crownFire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' downTry to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin' outThis is what you asked for, heavy is theHeavy is the crown"-- Heavy is the Crown by Linkin Parkin the interests of full disclosure, i don't think i really knew this song before i started looking for something to serve as a soundtrack beyond Billy Eilish's "You Should See me in a Crown" and Styx (anyone remember them???) "Castle Walls" and this one, rather oddly, seemed to have the right vibe...theme: imperial