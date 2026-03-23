"This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down
Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin' out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the
Heavy is the crown"
-- Heavy is the Crown by Linkin Park
in the interests of full disclosure, i don't think i really knew this song before i started looking for something to serve as a soundtrack beyond Billy Eilish's "You Should See me in a Crown" and Styx (anyone remember them???) "Castle Walls" and this one, rather oddly, seemed to have the right vibe...