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we are more than the sum of our parts... by fiveplustwo
Photo 4265

we are more than the sum of our parts...

soundtrack:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20W4slP2PGg&list=RD20W4slP2PGg&start_radio=1

not quite on point, but the opening lyrics kept rolling about in my head...

theme: classroom
@northy
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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J A Byrdlip ace
Justin Hayward and Patrick Moraz are currently the only surviving members of the Moody Blues, with both remaining active in music
March 31st, 2026  
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