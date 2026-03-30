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Previous
Photo 4265
we are more than the sum of our parts...
soundtrack:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20W4slP2PGg&list=RD20W4slP2PGg&start_radio=1
not quite on point, but the opening lyrics kept rolling about in my head...
theme: classroom
@northy
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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Album
365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
28th March 2026 3:29pm
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J A Byrdlip
ace
Justin Hayward and Patrick Moraz are currently the only surviving members of the Moody Blues, with both remaining active in music
March 31st, 2026
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