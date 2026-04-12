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zzzzzzzz....... by fiveplustwo
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zzzzzzzz.......

Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did.

Newt Gingrich
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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