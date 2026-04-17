Previous
I'm never sure........ by fiveplustwo
Photo 4282

I'm never sure........

.........If I'm a very long way away from achieving spiritual enlightenment or if I'm just way past it.

Me and the Buddha tend to agree on a lot of things, but sometimes, I can't help thinking that he is just a fat, smug, self satisfied old git.

I'm sure he speaks very highly of me too............. 🤣

@fiveplustwo theme Spiritual Enlightenment

@SwillinBillyFlynn
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact