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Photo 4282
I'm never sure........
.........If I'm a very long way away from achieving spiritual enlightenment or if I'm just way past it.
Me and the Buddha tend to agree on a lot of things, but sometimes, I can't help thinking that he is just a fat, smug, self satisfied old git.
I'm sure he speaks very highly of me too............. 🤣
@fiveplustwo
theme Spiritual Enlightenment
@SwillinBillyFlynn
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Five plus Two
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@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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17th April 2026 1:06pm
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