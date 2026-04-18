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Spiritual Enlightenment by fiveplustwo
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Spiritual Enlightenment

My way to this is through my garden, we which is directly linked to my religion: Paganism.

We, as pagans, worship Mother Nature, and her love/hate relationship with us. We love and learn from her lessons with us. We nurture her soil, to grow our food, and when we harvest, we thank our plants for giving us the food we need.

The Spirit of our Earth is the Goddess Gaia. She's our spiritual partner who lives and works with pagans. We learn how to be with her, trying to better ourselves because of her, and hope she hurts less because of our negligence.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Five plus Two

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@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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