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enlighten me by fiveplustwo
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enlighten me

There are only two ways to live. One is as if nothing is a miracle and the other is as if everything is. – Albert Einstein
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Five plus Two

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@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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