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AI made me a Neanderthal by fiveplustwo
Photo 4313

AI made me a Neanderthal

I find it funny that it gave me facial hair, too
@monikozi
(long overdue post)
14th May 2026 14th May 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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