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Photo 4357
If Im lucky…
…I’ll get one of these. And Yeah I was part of a fabulous team and our efforts were rewarded.
@wakelys
Thank you to JackieR for enabling this selfie.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd July 2026 5:46pm
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