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If Im lucky… by fiveplustwo
Photo 4357

If Im lucky…

…I’ll get one of these. And Yeah I was part of a fabulous team and our efforts were rewarded.
@wakelys
Thank you to JackieR for enabling this selfie.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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