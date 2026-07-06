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what? they said "no shoes, no service" - well... i've got shoes! by fiveplustwo
Photo 4361

what? they said "no shoes, no service" - well... i've got shoes!

it was either this or wrapping a tie around my head and i couldn't find a tie

(shall i be getting my coat?)

theme: malicious compliance
@northy
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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