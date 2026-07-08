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Previous
Photo 4363
Reading Small Print, Whilst They're Watching!
Can you imagine anything more annoying to a solicitor than watching me comply with their request to read the small print? No one reads the small print do they?
But I've paid for their time, so I'm doing a bit of malicious compliance and making them earn their money!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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365
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ILCE-6700
Taken
8th July 2026 3:55pm
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