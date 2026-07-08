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Reading Small Print, Whilst They're Watching! by fiveplustwo
Photo 4363

Reading Small Print, Whilst They're Watching!

Can you imagine anything more annoying to a solicitor than watching me comply with their request to read the small print? No one reads the small print do they?

But I've paid for their time, so I'm doing a bit of malicious compliance and making them earn their money!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Five plus Two

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@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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