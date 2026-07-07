Previous
White Glove Treatment by fiveplustwo
Photo 4364

White Glove Treatment

When I moved into my first place on my own, my Dad walked around my place running a finger around the flat surfaces, telling me that I didn't clean enough. His behaviour made me feel awful.

Strangely enough Mum had the same thing from his mother when they moved into their house after they got married.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact