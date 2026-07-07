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Previous
Photo 4364
White Glove Treatment
When I moved into my first place on my own, my Dad walked around my place running a finger around the flat surfaces, telling me that I didn't clean enough. His behaviour made me feel awful.
Strangely enough Mum had the same thing from his mother when they moved into their house after they got married.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Five plus Two
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@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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365
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Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
7th July 2026 1:53pm
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