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i become one with the mud by fiveplustwo
Photo 4369

i become one with the mud

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfAhpX_wIBk&list=RDEfAhpX_wIBk&start_radio=1

"my world is a flood
slowly i become
one with the mud"
-- flood by Jars of Clay

(i'm somewhat conflicted by this song because i am not in the least religious, but i do like it)

theme: awash
@northy
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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