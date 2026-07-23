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What I wanted and what I got by fiveplustwo
Photo 4379

What I wanted and what I got

I wished to feature on a magazine cover, and landed on a book cover.
On a second thought, a book cover is better than a magazine cover: people don't use books to squash flies with.
@monikozi
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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