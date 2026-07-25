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Previous
Photo 4379
In The Mind of A Collector
Collectors are single minded about their collections.
I collect books, vinyl, and DVDs, and I'm a little weird too.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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Photo Details
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8
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2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
19th July 2026 3:35pm
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fiveplustwo-bookcover
Kathy
ace
But you've got a nice smile, so I think you enjoy your collecting.
July 26th, 2026
Five plus Two
ace
@randystreat
I do. My family used to think I was nuts. But they're realising that no matter what, I'm happier with my collections than without.
July 26th, 2026
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