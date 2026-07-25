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In The Mind of A Collector by fiveplustwo
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In The Mind of A Collector

Collectors are single minded about their collections.

I collect books, vinyl, and DVDs, and I'm a little weird too.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
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Kathy ace
But you've got a nice smile, so I think you enjoy your collecting.
July 26th, 2026  
Five plus Two ace
@randystreat I do. My family used to think I was nuts. But they're realising that no matter what, I'm happier with my collections than without.
July 26th, 2026  
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