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Minorca
June 2026
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Fiz
@fiz
I've had an interest in photography for a long time and this has given me the opportunity to see if I can develop it. Married to...
61
photos
1
followers
1
following
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
1st July 2026 9:42pm
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