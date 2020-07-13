Previous
After the Rain! by fjm
After the Rain!

Today it rained, hallelujah! We sure needed it after over 10 days of hot humid weather. I thought the sky looked interesting against all the greens. My view from our kitchen and back deck off of the kitchen.
Fiona McKechnie

