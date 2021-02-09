Sign up
Cup Splash
Another photo from my 13 year old son.
His first attempt at capturing splash , liquid momentum. I think he did quite well! What do you think? He would love your comments / feedback!
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Flamez
@flamez101
Mum & 13 year old son living in Scotland using our extra time to experiment with photography. Mum did 365 years ago , this is sons...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd February 2021 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
splash
,
liquid
