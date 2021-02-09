Previous
Cup Splash by flamez101
Cup Splash

Another photo from my 13 year old son.
His first attempt at capturing splash , liquid momentum. I think he did quite well! What do you think? He would love your comments / feedback!
Flamez

@flamez101
Mum & 13 year old son living in Scotland using our extra time to experiment with photography. Mum did 365 years ago , this is sons...
Photo Details

