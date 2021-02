The Gentle red dancers- By Mum (Flamez)

This is a shot I took a while back, We are having a few issues here today with snow / my work , lets just say the snow is DEEP and CJ has a stack of online school work to get through! so don't really have time to get the camera out today! Anyhow we decided early on that we were not going to be strict with our 365 other than making sure we share one image every single day!