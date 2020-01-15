Previous
15th January 2020 by flaumel
Photo 379

15th January 2020

Image from 20th January 2019. I remember ignoring the fact we need to get to work and turning to small side roads, so I'd get best view on sun pillar and taking many pictures.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Flaumel

@flaumel
105% complete

Lesley Aldridge ace
Fabulous, colours and clouds are amazing, a fav.
January 25th, 2020  
