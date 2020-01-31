Previous
31st January 2020 / 29th July 2017
31st January 2020 / 29th July 2017

I think that's first ever "closer" picture of white-tailed deer for me. I took it from top of hunting tower, after waiting for hours, reading book and almost missing deer, since I have never expected them to move so quietly through fields.
