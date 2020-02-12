Previous
Next
12th February 2020 by flaumel
Photo 402

12th February 2020

Norhern hawk owls do not mind humans that much, I was able to come to it fairly close and watched it for 2hours, while freezing. I should have went home, dressed up better and came to the tree again, but I was too stubborn.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Flaumel

@flaumel
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise