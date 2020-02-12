Sign up
Photo 402
12th February 2020
Norhern hawk owls do not mind humans that much, I was able to come to it fairly close and watched it for 2hours, while freezing. I should have went home, dressed up better and came to the tree again, but I was too stubborn.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Flaumel
@flaumel
365
