29th March 2020

Since it was Sunday, I checked sunset time: 8pm, asked Fiance to drive me to fields at 6pm, did take chair and camera. Set myself up on one of fields that lapwings are visiting, did put ghillie on, tried to get comfortable just to get full blown snowstorm in my face. I refused to give up, after half of hour of snow and horrible wind, it brightened up again, unfortunately all lapwings were too far, so just minimal image of lapwing, with wings coloured by setting sun.