1st April 2020

No luck with lapwings in flight, ones on nearest field are not as many as last year and were just feeding. Fiance drove me around a little bit, and we found group of 6 flying, but against the trees and my focus always believes I want to shoot very focused branches.

We met this one on ditch just meter away from road, when I was looking on the other side commenting how nice sunset light we are seeing. It was kind enough to pose for few pictures with car next to it and it flew farther to keep safe and feed.