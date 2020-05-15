Previous
15th May 2020 by flaumel
Photo 488

15th May 2020

I was sitting and reading book dressed up in ghillie, when this amazing pheasant came out from greenery. He was not totally sure I am not going to eat him, but he didn't run away in panic either.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Flaumel

@flaumel
